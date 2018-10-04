See the Magic Mike Experience at Club 307

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
98
Views

LADIES – Get ready for a night out that you won’t soon forget!

Club 307 will host a talented performance by the Men Next Door Uncovered on Friday, October 12th.

Venue opens at 5PM, event starts at 8PM.

Grab your friends and get your tickets! 

Pre-Sale Tickets are available at
www.mennextdooruncovered.com
$20 in advance
$30 at the door

The “Magic Mike Experience” is exactly what it sounds like.

See for yourself!! 👇👇👇

👍 Like Club 307 on Facebook HERE.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR