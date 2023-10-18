See The Music Man in Pinedale!

The Pinedale Theatre Company (PTC) is proud to present their first musical since COVID-19, Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man, and are excited to have Wyoming Arts Council Governor’s Arts Award recipient Anne Mason directing the play.

Anne is the Director and Producer of the Relative Theatrics Theater Company in Laramie, WY.

The show will debut Thursday night October 26th at 7 pm in the Sheppard Auditorium, 101 E.

Hennick, in Pinedale, WY, and run through the 28th. GET TICKETS HERE NOW!

PTC’s call for local actors was met with much enthusiasm!

Forty-three people, half students, were cast with the lead roles going to Adam Herron as Harold Hill and Pinedale’s very own librarian Michelle Humber as Marian Paroo. In addition, 13 musicians from across the county make up the orchestra. All involved in the production have been tirelessly working away for the last few months to bring this classic musical to life!

The Music Man is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All Authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Dates and times below:

Thursday, October 26 – 7pm

Friday, October 27 – 7pm

Saturday, October 28 – 1pm & 7pm

Tickets can be purchased at The Cowboy Shop and Office Outlet in Pinedale or online at www.pinedaletheatre.com.