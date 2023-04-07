Seed and Houseplant Swap Set for Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents who are looking for a new plant or seeds will not want to miss the annual Houseplant and Seed Swap on Saturday.

The swap is scheduled to take place April 8 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rock Springs Library on C Street.

This event is perfect for residents who are wanting to thin their houseplants or share their baby plants, those who would like to acquire a new of unique plant, or someone who wants to get rid of their extra seeds or pick up new ones. There is sure to be something for everyone.

Those planning to attend the swap, can bring some of the following supplies:

Rooted plants, fresh cuttings, or newly potted plants or seeds.

Paper towels and zip bags.

A box, tote, or thick bag for protecting your new plant.

Paper to put the house plants on so the car won’t get dirty.

Pencil and paper to take notes on how to care for your new plant.

Those who do not have seeds or house plants to swap are still welcome to attend.

This is a first come, first serve affair, so if there is a certain plant or seed you are looking for you better get there at noon.

When bringing plants to trade, try not to water them immediately before the event. It makes the pots heavier and increases the chances of them leaking and making a mess in someone’s car. Everyone values already rooted plants over fresh cuttings. It is fine to bring them in plastic cups with water; you don’t have to pot the plant.

Happy plant and seed hunting!