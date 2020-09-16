Seed Grant to Support Libraries Older Adult Art Education Programs

CHEYENNE — The Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project, developed in partnership between the Wyoming Arts Council, the Wyoming State Library and Lifetime Arts, now includes a $150,000 seed grant program to continue support of arts education programming for older adults in public libraries across the state.

The community-based arts education program has received funding from both the Wyoming Community Foundation and the May & Stanley Smith Charitable Trust.

“Wyoming is a beautiful state full of artistic inspiration,” said State Librarian Jamie Markus. “We’re very grateful our libraries will now have even more opportunity to bring arts education and enjoyment to our communities’ older patrons.”

In the spring of 2021, Lifetime Arts will train teaching artists and librarians to be anti-ageist in their approach to developing and delivering socially-engaging, skill-building, participatory arts programming for older adults.

The training will feature best practices in remote program delivery, a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic. This innovative collaboration promotes wellness and combats social isolation through anti-ageism training and community-based arts education programming.

Through a competitive re-grant program, libraries whose staff complete the multi-part training will be eligible to apply for a $4,000 seed grant to support two creative aging workshop series each.

The funding will cover teaching artists’ fees, workshop materials and supplies. Up to 23 Wyoming libraries will be funded leading to more than 40 programs and serving more than 600 older adults.