Semi Collides with Train near Sisecam Facility

Note: A previous version of this article was prematurely posted with an incorrect location for this collision. SweetwaterNOW apologizes for the error.

GREEN RIVER – A reader has sent SweetwaterNOW images of a semi truck that collided with a train Wednesday morning near the Sisecam facility.

The photos below were sent in by SweetwaterNOW reader Amber Litz. According to Litz, the driver did not see the train due to the morning fog and was not able to stop the truck before it collided with the train.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Union Pacific told SweetwaterNOW in an email that the collision did not involve one of its trains.

TRN Media’s Erick Pauley shot additional photos from the scene. According to Pauly, railroad workers were repairing crossing lights while he was there. However, he did not see the train.

The photos in the slideshow below were taken by Pauley.