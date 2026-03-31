Senate Candidate Visits Sweetwater County Friday, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Jim Byrd, a U.S. Senate candidate will be in Sweetwater County later this week as the Sweetwater County Democratic Party prepares to host its party convention Saturday.

Byrd will visit the area Friday and Saturday, with a public meet and greet scheduled Friday at Square State Brewing from 7-9 p.m. He will also deliver a keynote address to the Sweetwater County Democratic Convention at 10 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Library.

The stop is part of Byrd’s statewide “Everyone Counts” campaign. He describes his platform as a primer on the Code of the West, saying Washington D.C. is trying to tell Wyomingites how to live.

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“In Wyoming, ‘Everybody Counts’ isn’t just a slogan—it’s how we survive and thrive,” Byrd said. “I look forward to hearing directly from the miners, ranchers, and small business owners of Sweetwater County about how we can best protect our way of life.”