Senator Seeks New Felony for Impeding Federal Agents

ROCK SPRINGS — Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, is adamant that Wyoming is nothing like Minnesota and said he is working on a bill that shows the state’s support for federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and make it a felony crime to impede their work.

Kolb spoke with the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday evening about the upcoming legislative session beginning Feb. 9. Kolb spoke about the recent incident at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Rock Springs between ICE agents and protesters being a catalyst for his proposed bill. The Rock Springs Police Department allege protesters blocked ICE agents in at the hotel and Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle denounced protesters’ actions, while protesters say the Grossnickle and RSPD misrepresent what happened. Kolb said he was quickly motivated to act.

“I was so motivated I talked with you Mayor … about just what happened, how it happened, what people knew, what they didn’t know,” Kolb said. “What I know is, is people don’t have the right to block your travel with a vehicle.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kolb said the bill is in draft form and hasn’t been introduced yet. As the upcoming legislative session will focus on the state’s budget, the bill will need a two-thirds majority vote to be introduced as it isn’t a topic related to budgetary issues.

Kolb, who serves on the senate judiciary committee, said the penalty for being convicted of the felony would be a prison sentence of between five and 25 years. The proposed penalty would make it potentially one of the more severe crimes to be charged with is it would have a minimum sentence requirement and a high maximum potential sentence. For example, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a felony crime that is charged in the event someone is alleged to have killed another person by recklessly driving a vehicle, has a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. There are already laws

Kolb said he isn’t the only person investigating a means of punishing someone who impedes federal agents. Kolb said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, is looking at enhancements through the existing Interference With a Peace Officer laws.

“We’re not Minnesota … and I’m proud to support law enforcement officers no matter who they are,” Kolb said. “Because they’re trying to do the right thing and they’re people.”