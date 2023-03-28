Senior Centers Receive Generous Donations for Easter Meals

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Both senior centers recently received a donation to cover the cost of their patrons’ Easter meals. They also received Easter lilies and crocheted lilies to give to homebound meal recipients.

Jerry Zhang of Sapporos once again stepped up to the plate and provided a generous donation of $400 to the Golden Hour Senior Center (GHSC) in Green River and $400 to the Young at Heart Senior Center (YAH) in Rock Springs to use toward their Easter meals.

This year, both the GHSC and YAH will serve with special meals on April 6. All homebound meal recipients will also receive the special meal that day.

In addition to the Easter meals, all homebound meal recipients in both cities will also receive an Easter lily plant or a crocheted lily. Samantha Nieto Mora used her crocheting talents and made 30 beautiful Easter lilies for all homebound meals on wheels recipients who cannot have an Easter Lily plant in their home due to allergies or pets. The Helping Hands of Sweetwater County Facebook group is providing 40 Easter lily plants.

GHSC Executive Director Ruth Lauritzen said the money donated by Zhang will provide free meals to 100 seniors on that day. The meal will be served at 11:45 a.m. and will consist of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, a roll, and cheesecake.

YAH activities coordinator Kandi Lewis said this donation will allow the first 80 senior citizens attending the Easter lunch to eat for free. The meal was selected due to its popularity.

“We’re having chicken fried steak because that is one of the most popular meals around here,” Lewis said.

Being served with the steak is mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, a salad, and peach cobbler for dessert. The YAH meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lauritzen said they serve around 40 to 50 homebound residents through the GHSC homebound delivered meals programs and those receiving lilies will be excited. Lewis said some of their homebound meal recipients have already been receiving the lilies and it has been going over well.

“There are some that don’t get out at all,” Lauritzen said. “Sometimes that driver is the only contact they receive all day.”

So anything special is really appreciated by the homebound recipients, Lauritzen added.

“We appreciate corporate donors,” Lauritzen said.

However Lauritzen specifically mentioned how Zhang has not only helped them in the past, but others. She said he is well-known throughout the community for his kindness and generosity. Her sentiments were echoed by Lewis.

“That was really a very generous donation,” Lewis said. “He (Zhang) does a lot for the community.”

“Thank goodness for people like that,” Lauritzen said.

While Zhang and Nieto Mora were the ones mentioned for these particular donations, all of this was done through the members of the Helping Hands of Sweetwater County Facebook group. This group goes out of its way to make Sweetwater County a better place.