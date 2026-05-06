Senior Night Meets Rivalry Showdown

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Cup returns Thursday as Green River and Rock Springs meet for the final time in the regular season, closing out the schedule with rivalry implications, postseason positioning, and Senior Night all converging in one matchup.

The games mark the regular-season finale for Green River and the final home appearance of the year for Rock Springs, which will also honor its seniors.

The games are scheduled for 3 p.m. for the girls and 5 p.m. for the boys. TRN Media will livestream the rivalry contests, with free video available on both SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page and The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

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Green River enters with momentum and a secured position on the boys side. The Wolves, at 8-4-1 with 25 points, are locked into the No. 3 seed in the 4A West standings heading into regional play. Rock Springs sits sixth at 3-8-1 with 10 points but still has movement potential with matches against Green River and Star Valley remaining

A pair of wins this week could help the Tigers climb in the standings, while a pair of losses could see them slip to seventh depending on other results.

On the girls side, postseason positioning remains unsettled.

Green River enters at 6-4-3 with 21 points, tied with Riverton, and still has a path to the No. 3 seed. The Lady Wolves would need a win or tie against Rock Springs and favorable results from Riverton’s games in Casper to move up. At minimum, Green River is guaranteed no lower than fourth.

Rock Springs comes in at 2-7-3 with nine points and sits seventh, but still has an opportunity to climb as high as fifth with strong results this week combined with help from other outcomes.

The rivalry matchup also follows Green River’s earlier sweep of Rock Springs this season. The Lady Wolves won 6-2 behind a four-goal performance from Isa Vasco, while the Wolves earned a 2-1 victory in a tightly contested match.