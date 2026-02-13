Senior Night Sweep: Wolves Roll Past Evanston, Girls Edge Red Devils in Tight Dual

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School wrestling teams capped senior night with a pair of wins over Evanston, as the Lady Wolves won a tight 42-35 win, followed by the boys’ 58-20 dual victory Thursday.

Green River jumped out early in the boys dual and never let up, stringing together bonus-point wins across the middle weights to build separation. Jaydon Walther opened the night with a technical fall at 165 pounds, and the momentum carried through a run of falls from Andy Weipert at 175, Timothy Robinson at 190 and Darris Todd at 106. Bentley Johnson added another pin at 113, while Oliver Wisniewski and Maddux Hintz also delivered falls as the Wolves piled up team points in quick succession.

Evanston picked up points at 215 and 285, with David McCoy posting a technical fall and Sergio Lozano earning a major decision, and the Red Devils added wins at 144 and 150. But Green River countered with forfeits at 120 and 126 and a technical fall from Weston Green at 132 to keep the dual firmly in hand. The Wolves finished with 10 wins in the 14 contested weights, eight of them for bonus points, to secure the lopsided team result.

The girls’ dual came down to the final stretch, with Green River using bonus points and a late pin to pull away in a 42-35 decision. Jocelyn Shantz set the tone with a fall at 135, and the Wolves built their cushion with three straight forfeits at 170, 190, and 235. Erin McMullan and Kaylee MacLagen added pins at 100 and 105, respectively, while Bianca Maez closed the night with a fall at 130 to seal the team victory.

Evanston stayed within striking distance behind falls from Lydia Taysom at 145 and Georgia Emmett at 155, along with a technical fall from Evie Stahl at 140 and decision wins from Shaelyn Larkin and Sidney Liechty. The Red Devils also picked up team points via a forfeit at 115 and a technical fall at 125, but Green River’s ability to convert multiple matches into pins proved to be the difference.

Green River will close the regular-season dual schedule Friday with a short trip to Rock Springs. The girls’ dual is set to begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30. Rock Springs will hold its senior night recognition at 5:30 p.m. prior to the start of competition.