Black Butte Coal Hiring Senior Environmental Engineer

Black Butte Coal Co., a surface coal mine located 36 miles east of Rock Springs, is looking for the right person to join our team. We currently have an opening for a Senior Environmental Engineer.

Black Butte Coal Co. offers competitive wages, incentive programs, and comprehensive benefits.

Job Summary

Overall responsibility for a diverse range of regulatory compliance, permitting, reclamation, and technical support for Black Butte Coal. Coordinates and oversees resources and contractors in the performance of field related activities and permitting requirements. Liaises with various local, State, and Federal regulatory entities to ensure overall environmental regulatory compliance.

Essential Functions

Responsible for all environmental compliance, monitoring and reporting requirements for local, state, and federal regulatory agencies involved with surface coal mining.

Accountable for all permitting activities at Black Butte, including new applications, renewals, and modifications.

Coordinates and directs all regulatory site inspections; follows up with responsible stakeholders to ensure that any compliance issues are promptly mitigated and documented.

Performs routine site inspections, and interacts with mine personnel and contractors to ensure that company standards and regulatory requirements are adhered to including air and water sampling/ reporting, storm water management, solid waste disposal, spill prevention and cleanup, and wildlife protection.

Oversees and manages all reclamation related activities, including soil salvage, storage, replacement, seedbed preparation, revegetation, vegetation monitoring, and selective grazing.

Performs continual bond release activities incorporating routine communication and coordination with regulatory agencies on property wide reclaimed lands and exploratory drill sites, including vegetation monitoring and soil migration.

Coordinate and manage all land use activities, such as leasing, livestock grazing, recreation, wildlife, and public access.

Assists with annual budget preparation, and monitors and reports departmental costs.

Perform cost-benefit analysis to ensure that environmental projects provide the best cost-benefit ratio.

Directs the work of outside consulting, engineering, and construction firms. Ensures that site safety and environmental requirements and procedures are clearly communicated, and routinely monitored to ensure compliance.

Education Requirements

B.S. Degree in Environmental Engineering or related field from an accredited university.

5-10 years previous experience in a mining or industrial environment.

Surface coal mining experience preferred.

Knowledge Requirements

Applicant must have the ability to plan and coordinate multiple work tasks with a variety of employees, departments and contractors. Applicants should have exceptional written and verbal communication skills with the ability to and develop and maintain positive relationships with environmental regulators and inspectors. Position requires proficiency using Word and Excel and other MS Office applications for data analysis, presentations and reporting.

Position Details

This is a full time position.

This is a full time position.

programs.

