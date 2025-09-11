September 11, 2001, We Will Never Forget

It has been 24 years since the attacks on September 11th. Thousands of lives were lost, thousands more injured, and families were impacted.

Let this tragic day remind us all of the first responders who helped and help us every day. Remember the ordinary people who became heroes and helped others. Never forget the strength our nation had uniting together as one.

Take a moment today to remember the tragic events. Please share a memory of where you were, how you were impacted, or something beautiful you saw after the tragedy.

We will never forget.