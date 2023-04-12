Serve Your Community and ‘Protect the Rock’ as an RSPD Patrol Officer

The Rock Springs Police Department is hiring for the full-time position of Patrol Officer I.

Our Patrol Officers are the front line of the RSPD. If you are a hard-working person with integrity and determination, then we are looking for you to join us and help Protect The Rock!

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or equivalent

Current driver’s license

US citizen

Age 21 or older at the time of hire, however you can begin the testing process at age 20!

BENEFITS/COMPENSATION

Starting wage is $27.59 / hr. All equipment is provided and the Rock Springs Police Department will pay for your POST Certification at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy. We also pay your wages as you become certified.

Other benefits include:

Medical, dental, vision and life insurance

Vacation (12 days/year), sick (12 days/year), wellness leave (up to 32 hours/year) and comp-time

Take home vehicle plan

11 paid holidays

4 day workweek

No state income tax

Paid passes to 2 recreational facilities & half-off to golf course

100% employer-paid Wyoming Law Enforcement Retirement

MORE INFORMATION

Our specialized positions include Detective, Tactical Response team, K-9 Officer and School Resource Officer. We have updated our testing process. We will provide coaching and information so you’re better equipped to be a successful applicant. When you are ready to test we will schedule a physical fitness test and written test for you. Oral board interviews are held monthly.

Talk to our Recruiter and Advisor today:

Kelly Battisti

(307) 249-2071

kelly_battisti@rswy.net

The unity we have with our city, our community history and culture is depicted our RSPD patch. Historically the royal blue and gold was the color chosen as it was the color of the Union Pacific Coal Company conductor’s uniform. In the 1800’s, the Union Pacific Coal Company was dominant in our area. The Rock Springs banner is reflective of our infamous Rock Springs Coal sign located downtown. You will also see representation of our “56” nationalities and 1888, the year our city was founded. The miner’s hat, sledge hammer and pick need no explanation other than it is a tribute to all of the hard-working generations who make up this community. You will notice the light of the miner’s hat is shining forward which represents our dedication to improving ourselves, our agency, our community and our legacy. Are you ready to become a part of that legacy?

CommUNITY

PROTECT THE ROCK!