Service Animal Ordinance Up for Third Reading

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is set to review an ordinance excluding service animals from the total number a resident can own for a third and final time tomorrow night.

Under the proposed changes to the ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals, the ordinance will not only exclude service animals from the number of animals a person can own, but from licensing fees.

So far, no public comments have been made on the ordinance nor has much discussion taken place. To review the entire ordinance, click here.

Other Business

During appointments, the Council will appoint the municipal judge and city department heads.

The Council will review a resolution, which was tabled at the last meeting, from Stephen Thomas of 1st Arrow Corp. and Eric Harris of WHS to change the Rock Springs Master Land Use Plan and the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs. The request is to amend the Master Plan Official Land Use Map from industrial, commercial, and high density residential to low density residential and the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs be amended from light industrial to medium density residential (R-3). The area is around 72 acres and near Stagecoach Boulevard. An ordinance requiring three readings will also need to be passed in order for this request to move forward, this ordinance will be read for a second time.

Prior to the meeting, newly elected councilors and the mayor will be officially sworn in at 6:45 p.m. at City Hall. The Council’s regular meeting will then follow at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday, January 3.

To review the entire agenda, click here.