Services for Nicholas Woulle Set for this Saturday

There will be a memorial service for Nicholas Wuolle on Saturday, September 15, at the Mountain View Congregational Church in Kellogg, Idaho.

The service will start at 10 am.

A pot luck will follow the service at the Lions Club in Pinehurst, Idaho. The family hopes to see all of Nicholas’ friends and loved ones there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nicholas Wuolle c/o Jennifer or Jason Wuolle, 308 Arrowhead Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

All proceeds will go to the memorial services.

