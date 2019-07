PINEDALE– Stanley Frolich Sr.,93, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 14, 2018, just days before his 94th birthday.

A Celebration of Life for Stanley will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the VFW, 1033 West Pine St., Pinedale, Wyoming.

Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 11 am Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 250 Yellowstone Rd., Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Stanley’s Obituary