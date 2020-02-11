Seth Hymas Eclipses Two RSHS Indoor Track Records

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School indoor track and field athlete Seth Hymas broke another school record over the weekend at the 2020 Natrona County Mustangs-Fillies Indoor Invite in Casper. This is Hymas’ second record shattering performance of the season.

During the meet in Casper, the senior eclipsed the indoor long jump school record. With a 21′ 9.5″ jump, Hymas beat out previous record holder Hunter Hansen who held a 21′ 6″ record in 2018.

Earlier this season, Hymas set the new indoor 55-meter hurdle record. Previous record holder Trent Rasmussen’s time of 8.19 in 2017 was left in the dust by Hymas’ time of 8.11 back in January.

Hymas has just under a month to continue crushing records before the state indoor track and field meet in Gillette.