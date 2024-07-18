Seven Wyoming Contestants In Top 10 of Second Go-Round

ROCK SPRINGS – The second go-round started last night at the 2024 National High School Finals Rodeo. Below is a list of all the Wyoming contestants in the top 20 of their event for the second go round as well as the top ten contests in each event.

Not all contestants have competed in the second go-round and the event won’t be concluded until after their final performance Sunday at 9 a.m. This will lead into the final go-round that is slated to start at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Wyoming Participants in the Top 20

Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., Barrel Racing, 2nd, 17.233

Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., Breakaway Roping, 6th, 3.6

Rickie Jo Rourke, Gillette, Wyo., Goat Tying, 9th, 8.19

Caitlin Moore, Wright, Wyo., Pole Bending, 1st, 20.174

Cooper Justus, Parkman, Wyo., Reined Cow Horse, 10th, 288

Josie Waite, Morrill, Neb., Reined Cow Horse, 23rd, 277.5 (Competing for Wyoming Team)

Austin Pixley, Sundance, Wyo., Tie-Down Roping, 12th, 19.54

Barrel Racing

Josey Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 17.12 Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., 17.233 Kinley Follman, Towner, N.D., 17.409 Olivia Harland, Buffalo, Okla., 17.412 Lana Houck, North Branch, Minn., 17.468 Arina Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 17.478 Quil Filippini, Eureka, Nev., 17.48 Laci Murray, Belews Creek, N.C., 17.524 Teegan Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 17.547 Harley Buchberger, Indian Head, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.633

Bareback Riding

Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 74 Tucker Jacobson, Pagosa Springs, Colo., 67 Peyton Robinson, Prosser, Wash., 66 Will DeMontigny, Dunseith, N.D., 64 Taylon Carmody, Mobridge, S.D., 62 Tanner Olson, Gordon, Neb., 60 WJ Ellerman, Brighton, Colo., 58 Triston Flinn, Hico, Texas, 49 Riley Smith, Poteau, Okla., 46

Boys Cutting

Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 146 Cort Jones, Allerton, Iowa, 144 Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 141 Austin Denton, Sterling, Utah, 140 Alex Hathaway, Pender, Neb., 137 Paden Soto, Inyokern, Calif., 134 Tucker Shippy, Deeth, Nev., 133 Paden Evans, Princeton, Mo., 132 Ike Cline, Pie Town, N.M., 132 Klayt Staudt, Saguache, Colo., 130

Breakaway Roping

Raelynn Johnson, Brodhead, Wis., 2.18 Addison Klementis, Molalla, Ore., 3.12 Jaycee Lambert, Harrison, Neb., 3.14 Addison Kinser, Capitan, N.M., 3.43 Katie Branham, Scottsville, Ky., 3.56 Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 3.6 Emma Poppens, Larchwood, Iowa, 3.75 Layton Chamberlain, High River, Alberta, Can., 4.83 Josie Robbins, Dillon, Mont., 5.8 Maklee Larsen, Genola, Utah, 12.18

Bull Riding

Hayden Mulvey, Brooks, Alberta, Can., 75

Girls Cutting

Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 150 Imogen Randell, Lurg, Aus., 146 Baylee Denton, Sterling, Utah, 145 Cashton Leeper, Wilmore, Kan., 141 Zadee Chapman, Battleford, Saskatchewan, Can., 141 Carli Stuva, Fontanelle, Iowa, 140 Clara Whitman, El Reno, Okla., 139 Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, S.D., 136 Payton Dugal, Festus, Mo., 136 Olivia Process, Reno, Nev., 135

Goat Tying

Hailey Gibbs, Riverside, Utah, 7.13 Kylie Stewart, Royal City, Wash., 7.29 Sally Robb, Bozeman, Mont., 7.65 Augusta Warren, Ottumwa, Iowa, 7.69 Zoe Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 7.89 Allie Calcote, Sugartown, La., 7.92 Faith Lundberg, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 8.03 Rylee Anderson, Palmyra, Mo., 8.13 Rickie Jo Rourke, Gillette, Wyo., 8.19 Josie Laue, Richland Center, Wis., 8.26

Pole Bending

Caitlin Moore, Wright, Wyo., 20.174 Oodessa Barlow, Rock Point, Ariz., 20.475 Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D., 20.494 Cassidy Evans, Fort Supply, Okla., 20.627 Kiera Mavity, Dickinson, N.D., 20.719 Mailey Sinclair, Douglas, Ga., 21.045 Kodi Miller, Leesville, La., 21.139 Kathryn Smith, Magnolia, Miss., 21.144 Madi McBride, Holmen, Wis., 21.157 Abby Santini, Petersburg, Tenn., 21.165

Reined Cow Horse

Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 297.5 Walker Story, Martinsdale, Mont., 292.5 Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 292 Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 291 Ruby Robbins, Brawley, Calif., 291 Elizabeth Miranda, Kula, Hawaii, 289.5 Jayden Janson, Kuna, Idaho, 289 Gracie Collis, Winder, Ga., 288.5 Kate Wiening, Lewistown, Mont., 288.5 Cooper Justus, Parkman, Wyo., 288

Team Roping

Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Denton Dunning, Surprise, Ariz., 6.31 Jarrett Peek, Fallon, Nev., Wyatt Peek, Fallon, Nev., 7.23 Sadie Grant, Santa Maria, Calif., Ross Rivera, Terra Bella, Calif., 8.19 Lyvan Gonzalez, Hobbs, N.M., Cason Hatley, Hobbs, N.M., 11.51 Macie-Rae Warken, Coronach, Saskatchewan, Can., Jaxon Ward, Colgate, Saskatchewan, Can., 11.75 Colton Whittymore, Brownstown, Ind., Dalton Husband, Huntington, Ind., 14.42

Tie-Down Roping