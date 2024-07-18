Seven Wyoming Contestants In Top 10 of Second Go-Round

ROCK SPRINGS – The second go-round started last night at the 2024 National High School Finals Rodeo. Below is a list of all the Wyoming contestants in the top 20 of their event for the second go round as well as the top ten contests in each event.
Not all contestants have competed in the second go-round and the event won’t be concluded until after their final performance Sunday at 9 a.m. This will lead into the final go-round that is slated to start at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Wyoming Participants in the Top 20
Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., Barrel Racing, 2nd, 17.233
Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., Breakaway Roping, 6th, 3.6
Rickie Jo Rourke, Gillette, Wyo., Goat Tying, 9th, 8.19
Caitlin Moore, Wright, Wyo., Pole Bending, 1st, 20.174
Cooper Justus, Parkman, Wyo., Reined Cow Horse, 10th, 288
Josie Waite, Morrill, Neb., Reined Cow Horse, 23rd, 277.5 (Competing for Wyoming Team)
Austin Pixley, Sundance, Wyo., Tie-Down Roping, 12th, 19.54
Barrel Racing
- Josey Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 17.12
- Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., 17.233
- Kinley Follman, Towner, N.D., 17.409
- Olivia Harland, Buffalo, Okla., 17.412
- Lana Houck, North Branch, Minn., 17.468
- Arina Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 17.478
- Quil Filippini, Eureka, Nev., 17.48
- Laci Murray, Belews Creek, N.C., 17.524
- Teegan Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 17.547
- Harley Buchberger, Indian Head, Saskatchewan, Can., 17.633
Bareback Riding
- Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 74
- Tucker Jacobson, Pagosa Springs, Colo., 67
- Peyton Robinson, Prosser, Wash., 66
- Will DeMontigny, Dunseith, N.D., 64
- Taylon Carmody, Mobridge, S.D., 62
- Tanner Olson, Gordon, Neb., 60
- WJ Ellerman, Brighton, Colo., 58
- Triston Flinn, Hico, Texas, 49
- Riley Smith, Poteau, Okla., 46
Boys Cutting
- Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 146
- Cort Jones, Allerton, Iowa, 144
- Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 141
- Austin Denton, Sterling, Utah, 140
- Alex Hathaway, Pender, Neb., 137
- Paden Soto, Inyokern, Calif., 134
- Tucker Shippy, Deeth, Nev., 133
- Paden Evans, Princeton, Mo., 132 Ike Cline, Pie Town, N.M., 132
- Klayt Staudt, Saguache, Colo., 130
Breakaway Roping
- Raelynn Johnson, Brodhead, Wis., 2.18
- Addison Klementis, Molalla, Ore., 3.12
- Jaycee Lambert, Harrison, Neb., 3.14
- Addison Kinser, Capitan, N.M., 3.43
- Katie Branham, Scottsville, Ky., 3.56
- Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 3.6
- Emma Poppens, Larchwood, Iowa, 3.75
- Layton Chamberlain, High River, Alberta, Can., 4.83
- Josie Robbins, Dillon, Mont., 5.8
- Maklee Larsen, Genola, Utah, 12.18
Bull Riding
- Hayden Mulvey, Brooks, Alberta, Can., 75
Girls Cutting
- Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 150
- Imogen Randell, Lurg, Aus., 146
- Baylee Denton, Sterling, Utah, 145
- Cashton Leeper, Wilmore, Kan., 141 Zadee Chapman, Battleford, Saskatchewan, Can., 141
- Carli Stuva, Fontanelle, Iowa, 140
- Clara Whitman, El Reno, Okla., 139
- Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, S.D., 136 Payton Dugal, Festus, Mo., 136
- Olivia Process, Reno, Nev., 135
Goat Tying
- Hailey Gibbs, Riverside, Utah, 7.13
- Kylie Stewart, Royal City, Wash., 7.29
- Sally Robb, Bozeman, Mont., 7.65
- Augusta Warren, Ottumwa, Iowa, 7.69
- Zoe Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 7.89
- Allie Calcote, Sugartown, La., 7.92
- Faith Lundberg, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 8.03
- Rylee Anderson, Palmyra, Mo., 8.13
- Rickie Jo Rourke, Gillette, Wyo., 8.19
- Josie Laue, Richland Center, Wis., 8.26
Pole Bending
- Caitlin Moore, Wright, Wyo., 20.174
- Oodessa Barlow, Rock Point, Ariz., 20.475
- Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D., 20.494
- Cassidy Evans, Fort Supply, Okla., 20.627
- Kiera Mavity, Dickinson, N.D., 20.719
- Mailey Sinclair, Douglas, Ga., 21.045
- Kodi Miller, Leesville, La., 21.139
- Kathryn Smith, Magnolia, Miss., 21.144
- Madi McBride, Holmen, Wis., 21.157
- Abby Santini, Petersburg, Tenn., 21.165
Reined Cow Horse
- Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 297.5
- Walker Story, Martinsdale, Mont., 292.5
- Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 292
- Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 291 Ruby Robbins, Brawley, Calif., 291
- Elizabeth Miranda, Kula, Hawaii, 289.5
- Jayden Janson, Kuna, Idaho, 289
- Gracie Collis, Winder, Ga., 288.5 Kate Wiening, Lewistown, Mont., 288.5
- Cooper Justus, Parkman, Wyo., 288
Team Roping
- Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Denton Dunning, Surprise, Ariz., 6.31
- Jarrett Peek, Fallon, Nev., Wyatt Peek, Fallon, Nev., 7.23
- Sadie Grant, Santa Maria, Calif., Ross Rivera, Terra Bella, Calif., 8.19
- Lyvan Gonzalez, Hobbs, N.M., Cason Hatley, Hobbs, N.M., 11.51
- Macie-Rae Warken, Coronach, Saskatchewan, Can., Jaxon Ward, Colgate, Saskatchewan, Can., 11.75
- Colton Whittymore, Brownstown, Ind., Dalton Husband, Huntington, Ind., 14.42
Tie-Down Roping
- Jett Smith, Georgetown, Idaho, 9.22
- Sam Wilder, Goldendale, Wash., 9.26
- JB Bound, Fort Atkinson, Wis., 10.76
- Luke Bullard, Autryville, N.C., 11.56
- Clay Wines, Washington CH, Ohio, 12.57
- John Murphy, Iowa, La., 13.45 Boedy Lambert, Wiggins, Colo., 13.45
- Newt Machado, Chinese Camp, Calif., 13.79
- Clancy Aku, Hilo, Hawaii, 15.58
- Jacob Bowden, Quesnel, British Columbia, Can., 16.52