Seven Wyoming Cowboys Earn All-Conference Honors from Mountain West

LARAMIE — Seven Wyoming Cowboys were recognized on the 2025 All-Mountain West football teams, the conference announced Tuesday. The teams were selected by votes from the 12 Mountain West head coaches and media members covering the league.

Wyoming had two players named to the Second Team: offensive guard Caden Barnett and linebacker Brayden Johnson. Barnett, who played and started all 12 games this season, was the highest-graded offensive guard in the Mountain West. He helped two different players record 100-yard rushing games and totaled over 80 knockdowns, averaging more than six per contest. Barnett finished with an 80 percent grade at the position and earned Pro Football Focus Team of the Week honors in Week 9.

Johnson also started all 12 games and led the Cowboys with 81 tackles. He recorded 5.5 tackles for loss with a sack, added three pass breakups and two interceptions, and had 10 or more tackles in two games, including a season-high 13 stops against Nevada. Johnson also contributed a defensive score against San Jose State with an interception that helped Wyoming earn a comeback win. “The Cowboys ranked fourth in the nation in redzone defense this season and 17th in passing yards allowed,” the release noted.

Wyoming had five players named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West: cornerbacks Tyrese Boss and Dainsus Miller, linebacker Evan Eller, defensive tackle Ben Florentine, and center Jack Walsh. Boss started all 12 games and recorded 39 tackles, including six against Colorado State, and tied for the team lead with five pass breakups. Miller appeared in 11 games with seven starts, had 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Eller, who started all 12 games, finished second on the team with 73 total tackles, including 51 solo stops. He led the team with eight tackles for loss, added two sacks, and recorded a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. Florentine played in and started all 12 games, led the team with five sacks and seven tackles for loss, and became the first defensive tackle in the Mountain West era of Wyoming football to record a sack in four straight games. He also recorded two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

Center Walsh appeared in and started all 12 games, earning an 80 percent grade and recording nearly 60 knockdowns on the season, helping two different running backs surpass 100 yards in a game. He was ranked in the top third of centers in college football by Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys’ seven selections capped a season that saw Wyoming rank fourth nationally in redzone defense and 17th in passing yards allowed in the Mountain West.