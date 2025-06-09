Several Local Athletes Headed to NHSFR After Strong State Rodeo Showings

BUFFALO — The Wyoming High School State Rodeo Finals wrapped up with eight local athletes punching their ticket to the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) July 13-19 in Rock Springs.

Boulder’s Kloe Nichols highlighted the week with a second-place finish in barrel racing. After clocking an 18.034 in the first go, she shaved off time in each subsequent round with a 17.407 in the second go and a 17.313 in the short go. Her 15 points last weekend secured her season total at 241.5 points, clinching the top overall spot in Wyoming and a trip to Nationals.

Nichols also competed in breakaway roping, placing third at State. She posted a 2.790 in the first go and a 3.050 in the second before a no-time in the short round. She still earned nine points toward her season tally, where she finished in 11th.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Big Piney’s Kaleb Miller had a stellar showing in multiple events. He won boys cutting after scoring a 72.0 in the first go and 68.0 in the second. Despite a zero in the short round, his first-place finish held up. Miller also finished second in reined cow horse, posting scores of 142.5, 146.5, and 144.0 over three rounds. Those results helped him close out the season third in cutting and first in reined cow horse, locking down two NHSFR qualifications.

In light rifle, Isaac Frandsen of Rock Springs earned second place at State after scoring a 302. His season-long consistency earned him the top spot in the light rifle standings with 69.5 points. Frandsen also placed sixth in trap shooting with a 91.0 but finished second in Wyoming on the year, so he heads to Nationals in light rifle and trap shooting.

Lyman’s Stone Hooten dominated trap shooting with a 97.0 to win the event, and brother Brix Hooten followed in fourth with a 93.0. Brix’s strong performance across the season earned him the No. 1 overall ranking in trap shooting, earning a trip to Nationals. Brix and Stone also placed sixth and seventh in light rifle respectively in Buffalo.

In steer wrestling, Teague Goodman of Green River rebounded from a no-time in the first round to post 8.770 in the second and 9.760 in the short go. His efforts placed him eighth overall at State but boosted his season total to 172.5 points, enough to finish fourth in the state standings and qualify for Nationals. Goodman and his head roper, Clancey Adamson from Cheyenne, finished in eighth place in team roping at state as well.

Team roping saw a host of Big Piney ropers earn their spot. Cael and Hays Espenscheid placed fifth as a team at State but finished the season as the top team ropers in Wyoming with 219 points. Jace Bowles, also of Big Piney, roped with Moorcroft’s Jackson Phillips to place 19th at State, but their season consistency earned them a fourth-place finish overall, good for a trip to Nationals.

In tie-down calf roping, Cael Espenscheid returned to finish third overall in the season standings. His brother Hays narrowly missed the top four, finishing fifth in season points. Bowles finished sixth overall in calf roping, just outside the cut.

Farson’s Katherine Weese and Taci Jones represented in goat tying. Weese finished 10th in goat tying, posting a strong 8.520 in the second go. Jones took 12th in goat tying with a 8.710 in the second go as well.

Manila’s Gradie Pendleton, who competes under Wyoming High School Rodeo, participated in barrel racing, breakaway roping, and team roping. Despite valiant efforts, including a seventh-place finish in breakaway, Pendleton did not advance past State in the standings.

Farson’s Cooper Jones and Rock Springs’ Griffin Romero competed in team roping as well but did not reach the podium. Jones also took 10th in calf roping at State.