Several Local Students Listed on UW’s President’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming lists 31 students from Sweetwater County and nine students from Uinta County on the 2019 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Sweetwater County

Farson

Jason D. Lux

Green River

Averee R. Cobb

Veronica Raye Coy

Taylor L. Draney

Andrew G. Halverson

Autumn Brooke Holmes

Savannah Kaye Hook

Jordan Michael Mefford

Katelyn Elizabeth Moorman

Vanessa Angelica Munoz

Dalton W. Stoddard

Nicholas T. Tucker

Frederick Nathaniel Wittman

Rock Springs

Jessica Jane Fahlsing

James Matthew Fantin

Jordan Renee Goldman

Sarah R. Grimm

Kaylee Hardesty

Jonathan Winn Jenkins

Karina Kachnowski

Karolina Rozalia Klatka

Haley Kathleen LeFaivre

Kristin D. McCrann

Gissel Carolina Molina

Maurie Mueller

Garret Michael Phillips

Richelle Rawlings-Carroll

Deborah J. Smith

Lennon Andrew Spence

Brooklynne D. Stauffer

Fletcher P. Wadsworth

Uinta County

Bear River

Gabrielle Bowie

Evanston

Alli Rebecca Barker

Chase A. Cook

Chaya A. Hillstead

Dustin J. Saban

Samuel Scott Symes

Mountain View