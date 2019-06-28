Several Local Students Listed on UW’s President’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming lists 31 students from Sweetwater County and nine students from Uinta County on the 2019 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Sweetwater County
Farson
- Jason D. Lux
Green River
- Averee R. Cobb
- Veronica Raye Coy
- Taylor L. Draney
- Andrew G. Halverson
- Autumn Brooke Holmes
- Savannah Kaye Hook
- Jordan Michael Mefford
- Katelyn Elizabeth Moorman
- Vanessa Angelica Munoz
- Dalton W. Stoddard
- Nicholas T. Tucker
- Frederick Nathaniel Wittman
Rock Springs
- Jessica Jane Fahlsing
- James Matthew Fantin
- Jordan Renee Goldman
- Sarah R. Grimm
- Kaylee Hardesty
- Jonathan Winn Jenkins
- Karina Kachnowski
- Karolina Rozalia Klatka
- Haley Kathleen LeFaivre
- Kristin D. McCrann
- Gissel Carolina Molina
- Maurie Mueller
- Garret Michael Phillips
- Richelle Rawlings-Carroll
- Deborah J. Smith
- Lennon Andrew Spence
- Brooklynne D. Stauffer
- Fletcher P. Wadsworth
Uinta County
Bear River
- Gabrielle Bowie
Evanston
- Alli Rebecca Barker
- Chase A. Cook
- Chaya A. Hillstead
- Dustin J. Saban
- Samuel Scott Symes
Mountain View
- Emilee H. Benedict
- Marley Elizabeth Newton
- Anthony S. Olguin