Sewer Use Fee Increase on RS City Council Agenda

ROCK SPRINGS — The city of Rock Springs will hold a public hearing to receive public comments regarding a proposed

sewer use fee increase.

The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall Building on June 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm.

The proposed increase of 3% will be effective July 1, 2019, increasing the user fee from $0.04783 per cubic foot to $0.04926 per cubic foot.

The minimum monthly sewer charge will increase from $12.82 to $13.20.

The Council will vote on the proposed sewer use fee increase later in the meeting.