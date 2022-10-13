Sex, Drugs, and Catphishing

October is cybersecurity awareness month.

Cybersecurity has become an issue affecting people from all walks of life, like April being irritable bowel syndrome awareness month.

If you are connected to the great world wide web in any manner, be it nothing more than your cell phone or maybe working daily behind multiple monitors, you could experience the pain, bloatware, constipated system response or even a complete dumping of your device thanks to malware. In the cyber world there are some symptoms that are worse than others. Slowed computers or nagging advertisements can be some of the more minor problems. While scams like catphishing, infected email links or smishing attacks can create serious financial and painful issues.

Here are are some simple things that can keep your systems running regularly and smoothly.:

RULE #1 – NO ONE IS TRYING TO GIVE AWAY FREE MONEY!

More than likely your SPAM folder is packed with hundreds of spam messages offering everything from free money, free sex, free tools to free iPhones, and none of this is true. Simply delete these and never even open them.

RULE #2 – NEVER LET YOUR EMAIL/PHONE TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE!

If you find yourself caught up in a scam where someone is threatening you, extorting you, or playing on your emotions for money, GET SOME HELP. These types of scams can go on for months and even years costing the victims thousands of dollars. Call law enforcement or tell someone in your family, call us, but get some help to end the scam.

There is a reason cybersecurity awareness is in the same month as Halloween, there are lots of great things just outside ringing the doorbell, but if you venture too far into a dark alley or an old empty barn in a hay field, you may find more than you expect. We all like a good scare now and then, it feels good, it makes the heart pump faster and makes you feel alive, but no one wants a chainsaw to our bank accounts.

Remember everybody wants some or all of your money! Be smart, don’t click strange links or talk to clowns in sewer drains, but if you find yourself tangled up with Shadow Man or a con man in sweats, Hooton Tech can rescue you or even better protect you before you give a bunch of money to a state sponsored threat actor from Russia that assures you, he/she needs a tumor removed.