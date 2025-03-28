Seymore Qualifies for the Boston Marathon

GREEN RIVER — Julie Seymore has qualified for the Boston Marathon and is both excited and nervous about it, saying she just wants to enjoy her time as she does something that brings her peace.

Seymore began running in 2001 with a friend on a sleepless night during her divorce and continued running as a way to help her sleep. Her running journey led her to participate in Green River’s Run with the Horses and the Ogden Marathon.

“Run with the Horses is 500 times harder because of all the hills,” she said.

There are some marathon runners who attempt to run in all 50 U.S. states and while Seymore doesn’t plan to aim for that accomplishment, she says she isn’t against the opportunity.

In preparation for the marathon, Seymore rotates between three days of running, body strength exercises, and cross training with two days of rest. During the three days she runs, the distance ranges in accordance with a waxing and waning pattern and averages 20 to 30 miles a week. She is excited to see how light she feels when she is closer to sea level in elevation and plans to complete the run in under four hours.

For Seymore, running in a marathon has its highs and lows, as she describes feeling the “runner’s high” and “marathon blues.” The runner’s high is feeling of euphoria runners experience as travel long distances. Seymore describes her runner’s high as “running on a cloud and it feels flawless and it feels effortless.” The marathon blues come after a run as the event is finished. Seymore hopes to chase the blues away after the race by celebrating with friends and family going to Boston with her.

Seymore has advice for anyone considering taking on a marathon run.

“Enjoy it,” she said. “Qualifying is the hard part and then the training for the marathon, in essence, is the marathon.”