Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture Comes Home with a Brand-New Showroom

After nearly two decades of serving the community, Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture is excited to announce its new home at 520 Creek Avenue.

Since opening its doors in 2006, Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture has helped local families furnish their homes with quality furniture and exceptional customer service. Now, the business has taken an exciting step forward by bringing its furniture store back home and opening a brand-new showroom designed to better serve customers throughout Sweetwater County.

The move is an opportunity to continue building on the relationships and community support that have made the business successful for nearly 20 years.

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Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture wants to thank everyone who has supported us over the years. They truly appreciate the trust our customers have placed in us since 2006. This new showroom is a reflection of that support, and we’re excited to welcome everyone to see what we’ve created.

The new showroom at 520 Creek Avenue offers customers a fresh shopping experience with a wide selection of furniture and home furnishings displayed in an inviting, easy-to-shop environment.

Whether you’re furnishing a new home, updating a room, or searching for the perfect piece, Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture invites the community to stop by, explore the new showroom, and see what’s new.

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520 Creek Avenue

Stop in and check out the brand-new showroom

For nearly 20 years, Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture has been proud to serve Sweetwater County. Now, they’re excited to continue that tradition from their new home.

Come see the new showroom and discover why local families have trusted Shadow Mountain Warehouse Furniture since 2006.