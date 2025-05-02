Shane C. Buston (September 17, 1977 – April 25, 2025)

Shane C. Buston passed away on April 25, 2025, in Kalispell, Montana at the age of 47. He was born on September 17, 1977, in Rock Springs, and graduated from Rock Springs High School.

Shane loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting with his father, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. He was most often the life of the party and quite the jokester. He will be missed greatly.

His memory will live on through his girlfriend, Tiffany Brooks; his father, George Buston; his mother, Debi Klemo; his sister, Shawn Dee Tarufelli (Rick); his brother Kekoa Klemo (Sam); his aunt, Kim Buston (Dina Hutt); his uncles, James Buston and Robert Buston (Shelley Hemmert); several nieces and great nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Shane was preceded in death by his stepmom, Paula Buston; paternal grandparents, James Buston Senior and Norma Peters; maternal grandparents Joseph Velikaneye and Delores Velikaneye; great grandmother Mary DeBernardi; and aunts Dawn Tucker and Damara Velikaneye.

Cremation will take place in Kalispell, Montana.