Shane Matthew Smart (February 20, 1978 – October 29, 2022)

Shane Matthew Smart, 44, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Green River. Shane died following a lengthy illness.

He was born February 20, 1978 in Carlsbad, New Mexico; the son of Ernest Smart and Denise Crenshaw.

Shane attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1996 graduate of Green River High School.

He worked for Rail Serve for five years as a Locomotive Operator; ill health forced his retirement in 2005.

Shane loved spending time with family and friends; his four-legged furry pet Loki who was named after the Vikings and was an avid lover of music and guitars.

Survivors include his father, Ernest Smart and wife Lynn of Mountain View, Wyoming; two brothers, Shawn Smart and wife Jennifer of Herriman, Utah, Arner Smart and wife Christi of Green River, Wyoming; one stepbrother, Mike Moretti and wife Megan of Baltimore, Maryland; one sister, Kimberley Bokor of Green River, Wyoming; two stepsisters, Jaime Salinas and husband J of Mountain View, Wyoming, Christina Cherrington and husband Rob of Mountain View, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Denise Smart October 30, 2014, his paternal grandparents, George Smart and wife Mittie; maternal grandparents, Ed Crenshaw and wife Ann.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

