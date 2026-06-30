Shane Stockton (July 26, 1983 – June 23, 2026)

Shane Stockton, 42, passed away in Riverton on June 23, 2026.

He was born on July 26, 1983 in Jackson Hole, the son of Chester Stockton and Karen Brumfield.

Shane attended schools in Gillette before graduating from high school in Craig, Colorado with the class of 2001.

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He was a jack of all trades and a master of all trades, but before he passed away, he was working for Integrated Well Service.

Shane loved to go fishing and camping with his family. He was an amazing uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Shane was also known for being the family handy man, from cars to home repairs he was able to fix anything. He never said no and would help anyone in need. He was very compassionate and brought in anyone that needed a home. Shane truly loved with all his heart.

Survivors include his mother Karen Howe and husband Lyle of Rock Springs, stepmother Joan Stockton of Colorado; stepchildren Jocob Fink of Colorado, Rebecca Fink of Texas, Emily Fink of Georgia; brother Justin Brumfield and wife Michelle of Rock Springs, sisters Brandi Klien and husband Breck of Idaho, Kristy Stockton of Colorado, Tara Aydlete of Texas; an expected grandbaby due in October; as well as his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by Rollie and Geraldine Brumfield, Mary Ann Brecht, Bob and Patricia Stockton, sister Chantel Stockton, uncle Alan Brumfield, Sandie Damuth, and his father Chet Stockton.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Life will be held at his parents home in Rock Springs at 5:00pm, July 5th, 2026.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.