Shannon Colleen Brookshire (May 4, 1976 – March 5, 2025)

Shannon Colleen Brookshire, 48, of Cyril, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully at her home March 5, 2025.

She was born May 4, 1976 in Durand, Wisconsin.

Shannon was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend. She dedicated her career to hard work and excellence, finding success as a hairstylist in the early 2000s. With an incredible talent for the craft, she not only built a thriving career but also mentored women in the industry, sharing her knowledge and passion with those around her.

Shannon became an instant mom to two sons, which brought her great joy. She never missed a football game or a concert that her boys were in. Shannon was a thoughtful and caring young lady, living her life to the fullest. She put herself through the Elite Academy of Cosmetology and furthered her career by becoming a barber instructor.

She has a deep love for history and spent countless hours searching for agates. She was a loving mother – honest, strong, and never one to sugarcoat the truth. She had a deep sense of ethics and integrity in her two sons. She loved to go to Mardi Gras with friends.

Shannon loved learning and teaching new hair trends to share with friends. She was full of life and had more to give.

Shannon is survived by her husband Lance Brookshire, and her sons David and Julian Cox of Cyril, Oklahoma; her sister Emmy Lou, her husband Brian, niece Maddisan and nephews Hunter and Chadwick, all of Watford North Dakota; her mother and stepfather Tammy and Matthew Schnell of Rock Springs. She also leaves behind many dear friends, uncles, and aunts who will miss her deeply.

She is preceded in death by her father Allen Klevgard and her grandmother Jean Weldon of Wisconsin.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.