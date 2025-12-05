Shannon G. Mahaffey (May 23, 1949 - November 27, 2025).

Shannon G. Mahaffey, 76, passed away on Nov. 27, 2025 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 23, 1949 in Seattle, the daughter of Stewart and Dorothy Sether.

Shannon attended the University of Wyoming.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the American Legion, and she was also a lifetime member of the VFW.

Shannon enjoyed spending her free time fishing, playing card games, and crocheting.

Survivors include her son Jason Azumendi of Colorado; daughters Angie Bisseger of Utah, Dorothy Perez, Jacki Mantell, Juli Garrison, all of Wyoming; brother Cliff Sether of Washington; sister Darlene Mesa of Wyoming; and adored grandchildren Sara, Keely, Abigail; great-great grandson Ezekiel “Zeke;” as well as nine nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Donna Miller.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.