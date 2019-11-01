Shannon Liska (July 20, 1985 – October 25, 2019)

Shannon Liska, 34, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Dubois, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming and a former resident of Riverton, Wyoming.

Mrs. Liska was born on July 20, 1985 in Oak Lawn, Illinois; the daughter of Bruce Guttke and Margaret Smalley.

She attended schools in Indiana and graduated in 2003. Shannon also attained certifications in dietary nutrition.

Shannon married Joshua Liska on July 18, 2016 in Riverton, Wyoming.

She worked for the United States Post Office for 3 years.

Her interests included cooking, baking, gardening, reading, crocheting, and crafting. Shannon had a love for art,nature, the ocean, and the universe. She practiced Buddhism and was very spiritual.

Survivors include her husband; Joshua, father; Bruce Guttke and wife Christine of Simpsonville, South Carolina, mother; Margaret Smalley of Dubois, Wyoming, three sisters; Allison Reynolds and husband Colton of Jackson, Wyoming, Amanda Guttke of Waterloo, South Carolina, Samantha Guttke of Batesville, Indiana, two cousins; Jennifer Ball of Chicago, Illinois, James Ball of Chicago, Illinois, several nieces and nephews including; Marnie Hall, Bradley Hall, Annabellah Smalley, Vada Schmidt, Capri Kerns, Braxton Ison, and Bailey Guttke.

She was preceded in death by one sister; Lori Guttke, Grandparents; Frances Smalley, MaryAnn Smalley, Donald Guttke, Barbara Guttke, one aunt; Frances Ball and one cousin; Warren Ball.

Following cremation there will be no services at Shannon’s request.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.