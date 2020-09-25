Share Accomplishments and Struggles – September is Recovery Month

Share Accomplishments and Struggles – September is Recovery Month

Addiction and mental illness can be tragic – but people, families, and communities recover.

Telling the whole story is important.

By not sensationalizing drug use, addiction and mental illness, we have the power to improve public understanding and counter existing misperceptions, prejudice, and negative beliefs.

Did you know?

However, what you probably didn’t know was this:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

These numbers show us why recovery month is so important. The 2020 Recovery Month observance and theme, “Join the Voices of Recovery: Celebrating Connections” will work to inspire people across the country to recognize the strength and resilience of individuals living in recovery as well as to support those with mental health and substance use disorders to consider seeking treatment. We need to spread the message that help is effective and available and that healthy and rewarding lives are in reach, knowing that our humanity is the cornerstone that connects us all.

The Recovery Month observance reminds us that when we Celebrate Connections and share our personal accomplishments and struggles, we combat the stigmas that can impede the recovery journey and send a message to positively impact lives for the better. Together, we will spread the message to people seeking recovery that “You are not alone. There’s hope, help, and support available from others.”

To Celebrate Connections and break the stigma against mental health and substance abuse, there are things we can do as people, and a community. Addiction and mental illness – and their related deaths – are covered frequently by local and national news, oftentimes including stigma-inducing language and imagery. This must stop.

Here is a helpful tip:

Use positive words instead of negative words – word choice is important.

Data suggests that using Positive Language increases public support for:

  • Effective substance use and mental health disorder policy
  • Additional funding for substance use and mental health disorder services
  • Interactions and engagements with those who are affected by substance use and mental health disorders

As with other chronic health concerns, the community benefits by learning that prevention works, treatment is effective, and Recovery is Real!

The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Southwest Counseling Service provide medication lock boxes, prescription disposal, and DeTerra drug deactivation bags free of charge to anyone who needs them in the county.

For more information call:
Shelby Gordon or Delaney Wells, Community Prevention Specialists at (307) 352-6677.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

3rd Annual Restaurant Week Set to Showcase Dining in Downtown Rock Springs

3rd Annual Restaurant Week Set to Showcase Dining in Downtown Rock Springs

BUSINESSES! Sign Up for Whisler’s Community Trunk or Treat this Halloween

BUSINESSES! Sign Up for Whisler’s Community Trunk or Treat this Halloween

Peak Disposal Offers Dependable Local Service at an Incredible Value

Peak Disposal Offers Dependable Local Service at an Incredible Value

Wyoming Businesses Across the State Get Reimbursed for Employee Training

Wyoming Businesses Across the State Get Reimbursed for Employee Training