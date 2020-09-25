Share Accomplishments and Struggles – September is Recovery Month

Addiction and mental illness can be tragic – but people, families, and communities recover.

Telling the whole story is important.

By not sensationalizing drug use, addiction and mental illness, we have the power to improve public understanding and counter existing misperceptions, prejudice, and negative beliefs.

Did you know?

However, what you probably didn’t know was this:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

These numbers show us why recovery month is so important. The 2020 Recovery Month observance and theme, “Join the Voices of Recovery: Celebrating Connections” will work to inspire people across the country to recognize the strength and resilience of individuals living in recovery as well as to support those with mental health and substance use disorders to consider seeking treatment. We need to spread the message that help is effective and available and that healthy and rewarding lives are in reach, knowing that our humanity is the cornerstone that connects us all.

The Recovery Month observance reminds us that when we Celebrate Connections and share our personal accomplishments and struggles, we combat the stigmas that can impede the recovery journey and send a message to positively impact lives for the better. Together, we will spread the message to people seeking recovery that “You are not alone. There’s hope, help, and support available from others.”

To Celebrate Connections and break the stigma against mental health and substance abuse, there are things we can do as people, and a community. Addiction and mental illness – and their related deaths – are covered frequently by local and national news, oftentimes including stigma-inducing language and imagery. This must stop.

Here is a helpful tip:

Use positive words instead of negative words – word choice is important.

Data suggests that using Positive Language increases public support for:

Effective substance use and mental health disorder policy

Additional funding for substance use and mental health disorder services

Interactions and engagements with those who are affected by substance use and mental health disorders

As with other chronic health concerns, the community benefits by learning that prevention works, treatment is effective, and Recovery is Real!

The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Southwest Counseling Service provide medication lock boxes, prescription disposal, and DeTerra drug deactivation bags free of charge to anyone who needs them in the county.



For more information call:

Shelby Gordon or Delaney Wells, Community Prevention Specialists at (307) 352-6677.