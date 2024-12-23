Sharon Elaine Lison (July 16, 1943 – December 19, 2024)

Sharon Elaine Lison, 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a 53 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Aurora, Wisconsin.

She was born July 16, 1943 in Aurora, Wisconsin; the daughter of Maynard Schabel and Leona Liddel Schabel.

Sharon attended schools in Florence, Wisconsin.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sharon married Clayton Beyers in 1960 and he preceded her in death July 6, 1984.

She married Joseph Julius Lison on June 29, 1986 and he preceded her in death August 15, 2021.

Sharon enjoyed prospecting, antiquing, knitting, crocheting, writing cards for every occasion, bird watching, cross country skiing, traveling and adventures, hummingbirds, church studies, and visiting with friends. She never met a stranger and valued time with her family.

Sharon was a devoted member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and love her church and her church family. She helped during the construction of Kingdom Hall.

Survivors include three sons, Paul Beyers and dear friend Shamra Zancanella of Rock Springs, Joseph Lison and wife Jill of Rock Springs, and Jon Lison and wife Lisa of Rock Springs; one step daughter, Phyllis Walker and Dale of Pound, Wisconsin; one sister, Clarie Moser of Maryland; eight grandchildren, Chasey Beyers and companion Eugene Smith, Jennifer Lison, Jonci Lison, Emilie Schiffermiller, Asa Lison, Ely Lison, Averi Lison, and Elloree Lison; 10 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clayton and Joe; four brothers, Ken Schabel, Willie Schabel, Bruce Schabel, and Jim Schabel; two sisters, Evelyn Schabel and Diana Zahorik.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.