Sharon Elaine Richards (January 29, 1945 – June 26, 2020)

Sharon Elaine Richards, 75 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, June 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Richards was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on January 29, 1945 in Miles City, Montana, the daughter of Don Armstrong and Charolette Nachtrieb.

Mrs. Richards attended schools in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota. She was a graduate of Sturgis South Dakota High School with the class of 1963. She acquired her Certificate of Cosmetology at Beauty College in Sheridan, Wyoming.

She married Ray Richards on October 6, 1973 in Farson, Wyoming

Mrs. Richards was employed as a beautician for Barbara Smith for five years. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Whisler Chevrolet for seven years.

Her interests included spending time with her family and friends. She loved camping and fishing. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and cooking and was an avid cookbook collector.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Ray Richards of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son; Cameron Richards of Portland, Oregon, one daughter Rachelle Stratton and husband Matthew of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Richard Armstrong of Prescott, Arizona, one sister Patricia Guindon and husband Jim of Post Falls, Idaho, two grandchildren; Bridgette Stratton and Damien Stratton, several cousin, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Don Armstrong and David Armstrong, two sisters, Nancy Lee Armstrong and Monica Lynn Armstrong.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Vase Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.