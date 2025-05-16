Sharon Hawks (December 29, 1940 – May 13, 2025)

Sharon Hawks, 84, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend peacefully departed this world Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at her home in Rock Springs.

Sharon was born December 29, 1940, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois the daughter of Benjamin Brandebourg and Alice S. Coker.

She attended schools in Illinois and later pursued her passion for beauty and style at the Beauty School in SLC Hollywood, Salt Lake City. Her professional journey as a hair stylist brought joy and confidence to many and was followed by a memorable stint at Safeway. It was there she met her soulmate, Carl Hawks. Carl and Sharon were married February 11, 1972 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death August 13, 2020 in Rock Springs.

A resident of Rock Springs, Sharon’s life was marked by warmth and devotion. She was a dedicated mother to her daughter, Carla Hawks, and a cherished grandmother to Colton Miller and Criston Miller. Sharon was always there for her family, attending all her daughter’s activities and embracing her role with love and pride.

In her leisure, Sharon found joy in simple pleasures. She cherished moments spent at the Glow Room over coffee, engaging in spirited card games, Yahtzee, and crochet. Her evenings were often reserved for relaxing with her favorite TV shows.

Sharon’s family will honor her memory with private family services following cremation, cherishing the many moments they shared.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in Sharon’s memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Though Sharon has left this world, her spirit will remain in the hearts of everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Her legacy of love, warmth, and kindness will endure through the lives she touched.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.