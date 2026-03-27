Sharon Lee Eaton (August 20, 1950 - March 11, 2026).

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mom, sister and friend Sharon Lee Eaton of Green River on March 11, 2026. Sharon is the daughter of Morris and Julia Hopkins. She was born August 20, 1950 in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Her early years were spent in Farmington, Missouri. She spent hours with her sisters and brother riding horses, helping on the family farm, and babysitting for the pediatrician, Dr. Chastin. Sharon graduated from Farmington High School in 1968.

It was in Missouri where she met her long-time husband and companion, David Eaton. They were married on April 12,1968. They had their beloved daughter Angie Eaton in Fredrick Town, Missouri. She developed her love of horses at a very young age and became an accomplished equestrian. Sharon was known as a knowledge horse woman who developed a deep bond with her four-legged companions. Sharon was also an excellent marksman who earned several awards for her accuracy and skill. She was also a member and rider for the National Pony Express Association for 20 years.

Sharon spent many working years at Ace Hardware, Payless Drug, and the job she loved as a bus driver for special needs students for Sweetwater County School District No. 2. She loved her “kids” and they loved “Miss Sharon.” She touched the lives of many co-workers and students. To have Sharon as your friend was to have a true friend. She loved the mountains and found great joy in being able to spend time with family and friends. There were many hours spent with David camping, riding four-wheelers, and going to shooting competitions.

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The second weekend of August was the annual “girls’ trip” and it meant so much to her. She was the loved trail boss that everyone could depend on because of her skills and knowledge. Sharon is survived by her loving husband David Eaton, her beloved daughter and best friend Angie Eaton, Sisters Connie (Mel) Schmitt, and Janet Greenwood, and Brother-Mike (Susan) Hopkins and many loved nieces and nephews.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Morris and Julia Hopkins, and her in-laws Fred and Beverly Eaton. Sharon leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, loyalty and strength that will forever remain in the hearts and memories of all who know her. She will be missed and lovingly remembered.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be conducted at her request.