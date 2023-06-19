Sharon Patterson (June 13, 1938 – June 16, 2023)

Sharon Patterson, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Villa at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 10 years and former resident of Draper, Utah.

She was born June 13, 1938 in Richmond, Utah, the daughter of Dayl J. Webb and Wilma Bartholome.

Mrs. Patterson attended schools in Vernal, Utah, and was a 1956 graduate of Vernal, High School. She received her Associates Degree in Business from Salt Lake Technical College.

She married Robert Patterson February 1, 1958 in Vernal, Utah. He preceded her in death March 15, 2014.

Mrs. Patterson and her husband were the owners/operators of Antique Acres Boarding Stables and she worked for 42 years as a Barn Mom and retired in 2013. They were very active members of their equestrian community. She was instrumental in starting and working with the Draper Trails Association. She was involved in team penning and also ride and tie endurance events. Sharon was a horse whisperer. She loved all animals and had a unique way with them.

She enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren. Sharon was best at home with spray paint in her hand, glue gun, duct tape, power tools and spray foam insulation. She was a rock hound and by many in Green River known as the “Rock Lady.” Sharon rode her electric wheelchair just about everywhere in Green River.

Survivors include her son, Dale Patterson and companion Debbie Mortimer of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Tari Behrman and husband Steve of Reliance, Wyoming; one sister, Lynne Wright of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Bobby Patterson and wife Tricia, Christina McCormick and husband Andrew; five great-grandchildren, Keegan, Kaleb, Ashlyn, Hadlee, and Yorey; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death her parents, husband, one sister, Kathryn Jeannerette and one niece, Nicole.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com