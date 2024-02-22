Sharon Potter (April 6, 1947-February 18, 2024)

Sharon Potter, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River. She was a long-time resident of Green River and former resident of Granger.

She was born April 6, 1947 in Hayden, Colorado; the daughter of Harry K. Overstreet and Virginia L. Danner.

Mrs. Potter attended schools in Rock Springs, Granger and Green River.

She married the love of her life, Teddy D. Potter June 4, 1964 in Granger. He preceded her in death May 2, 2023.

Mrs. Potter worked for Payless Drug for 30 years and retired in 2005 as a sales clerk

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mrs. Potter enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping, crocheting, traveling and fishing.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Schofield and husband Mark of Green River; one brother, Jerry Overstreet and wife Cathy of Tooele, Utah; five grandchildren, Le Andra Potter, Kory Potter and wife Kayla, Skye Munoz and husband Alex, Holly Kofoed and husband Garrett, Celeste Maddox and husband Bobby, 11 great-grandchildren, Kayden Munoz, TayLynn Munoz, Bryken Potter, Jaylee Lovato, Lincoln Lovato, Bransen Potter, Briar Potter, Brilyn Potter, Maya Kofoed, Braxton Maddox, Jaxon Maddox; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Virginia Overstreet; husband, Teddy D. Potter; and one son, Jerry Potter.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Sharon’s name to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

