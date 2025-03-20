Shawn Blaine Persinger (March 18, 1970 – March 16, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shawn Blaine Persinger, 54, a beloved father, son, brother, and friend on Sunday, March 16, 2025 just two days shy of his 55th birthday. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 45 years and former resident of South Dakota.

Shawn was born on Wednesday, March 18, 1970, in Deadwood, South Dakota; the son of Carl Persinger and Verna Jeanne Sordahl.

He spent his early years in Wyoming, attending local schools before graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1988. His passion for mechanics led him to the Motorcycle Mechanic Institute (MMI), where he earned his Mechanic Certificate, a credential that would lay the foundation for a lifetime spent engaging with the world of machines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In his professional life, Shawn was dedicated and hardworking, spending the past year in sales at Swagelok. Prior to this, he ran SP Enterprises for two years and was a mechanic at heart, always willing to fix things and lend a hand to those in need.

Shawn was a kind soul known for his love of family, the open road, and the thrill of motorsports. Shawn was an enthusiastic member of the American Motorcycle Association and took pride in contributing to the Rock Springs Cub Scouts. He cherished moments spent racing, working on mechanical projects, fishing, driving, and sightseeing in his jeep. Above all, he loved spending time with his children, family, and friends.

He leaves behind a loving family, including his father, Carl Persinger of Panama City, Florida; his treasured children, Jaydon and Kelsey Persinger of Rock Springs; his step-sons, Kurt and Jon Garner of Rock Springs; his brother, Mike Hirsch and wife Jana of Medford, Oregon; his niece, Mckenzie; aunts, Jackie Block of South Whitley, Indiana, and Sharon Ruleau-Dye with husband Ward of Rapid City, South Dakota; uncles, Jim Davis of Daytona, Florida, and Blaine Sordahl of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Jeanne Persinger; paternal grandparents, Calvin and Dorothy Persinger; maternal grandparents, Henry Sordahl; Dora Sordahl-Ruleau, and her husband Edward, as well as his aunt, Vicki Davis.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 28, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, to honor the wonderful memories he has left us all. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Shawn’s memory be made to First Bank of Wyoming, Shawn Persinger Memorial Fund, 601 N Front Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the online guestbook at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Shawn will be dearly missed but will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.