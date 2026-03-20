Shawn Christopher Volsic ( March 27, 1977 – March 11, 2026)

Shawn Christopher Volsic, 48, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho after complications with ongoing medical issues. Shawn was born in Rock Springs on March 27, 1977 to William and Kena (Harrison) Volsic.

Shawn grew up in Rock Springs and his artistic talent became apparent at an early age, becoming an award winning artist. He graduated in 1995 from Rock Springs High School. He then attended the Colorado Institute of Art in Denver, obtaining his graphic arts and computer animation degrees. Using his animation and art skills, he was employed in Denver for a number of years and the relocated to Washington state near Gig Harbor where he ciybtuined his work from home. Then in 2016 he moved to Boise, Idaho being employed with HDR as a visualization specialist until the time of his death, He was incredibly talented in visualization and enjoyed his work and the ability to use his creativity in his job. One of his major projects was to develop the VR application for the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, which showcased the attack on Pearl Harbor in 3D. He received the Crystal Pathfinder Award for this project.

During his time in Colorado he enjoyed snowboarding an in particular coming down the mountain after a helicopter ride to the top. Shawn always loved the outdoors. Whether he was camping or riding his motorcycle or more recently driving his side by side, he was always ready for another adventure. And he was always capturing the views with wither his camera or while flying his drone.

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He adored his two dogs, Aspen and Maple. They were a good comfort to him as he navigated through life.

Shawn is survived by his parents, William and Kena Volsic; uncle Dwight Harrison of Laramie, uncle Dave Viksuc of Rock Springs; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister Denise; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Harrison; his paternal grandparents, Albert and Leona Volsic; his aunt Chris Stebbins Harrison; and his aunt and uncle Bonnie and Clay Taylor.

At his request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Shawn will be remembered for his kind heart, creativity and the many laughs his friends and family shared with him. He will be greatly missed by all.