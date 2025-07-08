Shawn ‘Moose’ Ewart (June 11, 1974 – June 12, 2025)

Shawn “Moose” Ewart was born June 11, 1974, in Evanston to Ron Ewart and Linda Moon and he left the world to be with his Lord and Savior June 12, 2025, after a brief unexpected illness.

Shawn spent his adolescent years growing up in the Bridger Valley. When he got out on his own, he lived in Evanston, Rock Springs, North Dakota, and most recently in Green River.

Shawn worked for thirty-two years in the oilfield, where he was very passionate about everything it entailed. He worked on drilling rigs, workover rigs, and wirelined. He made relationships with his co-workers that most were forever bonds.

Shawn loved hunting, camping, fishing, and being outdoors. We had a lot of adventures that made good memories of his passions. His favorite place to be was up Cottonwood Creek in the mountains of Big Piney which he absolutely loved.

Shawn is survived by his wife Ashlee; son, Skyler; daughter, Evelyn; grandson, Tyler; mom, Linda (Ken); and dad, Ron (Carol).

Shawn was proceeded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and some close friends.

Services will be held on Friday, July 11 at 5 p.m. at Hilltop Baptist Church in Green River (405 Faith Drive). The family requests that everyone dress casually.