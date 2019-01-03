Shear Luck Salon Looking for Professional Stylist

Shear Luck Salon is looking for the right person to fill their last hair station and help serve their ever-growing salon clientele.

A stylist with experience is ideal, but not mandatory. Looking for someone driven, motivated, and open to training and critique. Must be self-disciplined, professional, and a true team player.

This is an independent contractor position with the ability to make your own schedule. We have a very upbeat vibe and supportive staff and we are looking for someone to blend well with our team of ladies.

Stop by at 2631 Foothill Blvd. and ask for Careea or text Careea at 307-389-1843 for more details on booth rent, the space, etc. Please do not message us on Facebook.