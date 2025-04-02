Shed Antler and Horn Season Starts May 1 in Southwest Wyoming

GREEN RIVER –– On Thursday, May 1, the shed antler and horn season is open to Wyoming residents on public land throughout southwest Wyoming.

Regulations have not changed this year. Residents may start hunting shed antlers and horns at 6 a.m. on May 1 until 11:59 on Dec. 31. Non-residents must have a conservation stamp in order to participate in the season and they are able to participate on May 8 at 6 a.m. with the same deadline as the residents in December.

The boundaries of the southwest corner start at the Wyoming-Colorado state line where the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and follows along the highway to Highway 30-287. It’ll continue northwest up to I-80 and continue west up to the Pacific Branch of the Continental Divide before continuing northwest to the border of Yellowstone National Park. It ends heading west to the Wyoming-Idaho state line.

