Sheena Ann Christmann (March 14, 1985 - December 13, 2025).

Sheena Ann Christmann, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend, passed away on December 13, 2025, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, at the age of 40. Born on March 14, 1985, in Casper, Wyoming, Sheena was the cherished daughter of David Fieber and Dorothy Lane.

Sheena spent her formative years in Wyoming, attending local schools and graduating from Kemmerer High School in 2003. She furthered her education at the University of Idaho, where she cultivated a lifelong passion for studying philosophy and politics.

Sheena’s professional journey included roles as a receptionist in various hotels, where her vibrant personality and warmth touched the lives of many travelers. In recent years, she embarked on an entrepreneurial venture as a ghostwriter, utilizing AI to connect with a broader audience.

On April 20, 2021, Sheena married Jonathan Christmann in Idaho. Their marriage was a testament to love and partnership, filled with shared moments of joy, from watching movies and series to enjoying meals together. Sheena treasured her time with Jonathan and their two sons, Johnny and Joey, finding her greatest joy in the embrace of her family.

Sheena is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Christmann, two sons, Johnny and Joey, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She is also survived by her mother, Dorothy Haliburton, and husband, Tony, of Rock Springs, Wyoming; her father, David Fieber, and wife, Rebecca, of St. Augustine, Florida; her sister, Lindsey Wilhelm, and husband, Robert, of Billings, Montana; and her paternal grandmother, Joyce Fieber of St. Augustine, Florida. Sheena is fondly remembered by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

Following her wishes, there will be no services. Sheena’s family respectfully requests that donations in her memory be made to Ordinary Faith, a cause dear to her heart.

Those wishing to send condolences can do so at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Though gone from this world, Sheena’s spirit and the love she shared continue to resonate with all who knew her.