Sheila Jane Eyre (Aug 21, 1948 – May 10, 2026)

Sheila was born on August 21, 1948 in Rock Springs to Mary and Erwin Eyre.

She was a preemie and spent her first weeks in an incubator. The oldest of six children, she was always the big sister to all.

She grew up in Lyman, Church Buttes, and Green River; graduating from Green River High School in 1966. She attended Brigham Young University where she got her Bachelors in Education, and was a strong Cougar fan all her life – despite her brothers ribbing. She never married or had children of her own, but had hundreds of children she loved and cared for – having been a teacher for thirty plus years. She taught a few years in Battle Mountain, Nevada before coming home to Lyman – where she taught special education for a few years, but mostly kindergarten and transitional first grade in Lyman and Urie.

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A strong and devoted member of the LDS church she had many callings, and many lifelong friends. She retired early from teaching to help care for her parents until their passing. After losing almost all of her vision she moved from Mesquite, Nevada where her parents had spent their last years; to El Dorado Hills, California to be near her little sister Sheree, where she passed on May 10th, 2026 at the age of 77. A gifted quilter, seamstress, and crafter – her loss of vision was very hard for her. A wonderful granddaughter, daughter, sister, aunt and friend; she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by sister Sheree (Eyre) Edwards, brothers Lanny Eyre (wife Diane), Randy Eyre (wife Lynda), and Kerry Eyre; as well as her niece Karly Eyre, nephews Kyle Eyre, Kacy Eyre, Colby Eyre, Jace Eyre, Ryan Edwards, and Conner Edwards; all of whom she loved dearly. Also, her Aunt Sharol who she was very close to, and many, many cousins and many lifelong friends; Gerry, Colleen, Candy, and many others. Preceded in death by parents Mary and Erwin Eyre, Grandparents Clem and Ada Eyre and Mary McCarroll, and one brother Ralph Eyre who was only one day old.

A graveside memorial will be held in the Lyman Cemetery on July 17th at 11am.