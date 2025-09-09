Sheila Mansfield (May 20, 1945 - August 20, 2025).

Sheila Mansfield, aged 80, passed away peacefully in Douglas, on August 20, 2025 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 20, 1945, in Cambridge, England, Sheila was a woman of remarkable grace, quiet strength, and enduring kindness. She devoted her life to her family, her faith as an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, and to volunteering countless hours at the humane society caring for animals.

From England, Sheila brought her British accent that was so politely and softly spoken that the sincerity revealed a humility and gentle meekness, and a heart of gold. Sheila had a gift for making each one of her children and grandchildren feel special with cherished quality time and a comforting cup of hot tea. She appreciated all the simple things in life, loved all animals, and was admired for her frugality. She was ever faithful ever true with her daily tea time, never missing her spot of tea — an English tradition she proudly passed down to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her devoted daughters, Hayley Strauss (Matt) of Green River, Michelle Hager (Tony) of Casper, Holly Blau (Coltin) of Rock Springs; her daughter-in-law, Tina Mansfield of Colorado; and her brother, Georgie Strangward of Cambridge, England. Sheila was also blessed with 14 adored grandchildren: Shayla, Kayde, Brianna, Mya, Emma, Abby, Avery, Gracie, Logan, Sophie, Addy, Sabrina, Gabe, and Olivia. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews who also cherished her deeply.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joan Strangward; brother, Peter Strangward; sister, Ann Speck,;and her beloved son, Michael Mansfield.

Sheila Mansfield’s legacy of love for her family and animals, dedication to faith, integrity, quiet resilience and British heritage will live on through her family and friends, who will forever hold her close in their hearts as she will be deeply missed.

A memorial service took place Sept. 8.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, a charity close to Sheila’s heart expressing her love for animals.

The family invites those who knew and loved Sheila to leave condolences and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.