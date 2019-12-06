Shelton, Adkins, Church, Rhett, Johnson Headline 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days

Reported by Oil City News – Trevor Trujillo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, and Eric Church have been announced as among the many night shows coming to the Daddy of ‘Em All next summer.

In a live announcement made from the Cheyenne Frontier Days grounds in the Capital City, Thursday night, officials announced the names for the 2020 Frontier Nights entertainment series.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, December 13 at www.cfdrodeo.com, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Ticket Office and by calling (307) 778-7222.

Tickets for the Professional Bull Riders’ Last Cowboy Standing event at Cheyenne Frontier Days have already gone on sale.

“For two nights, the Top-40 bull riders in the world will attempt to conquer the sport’s rankest bulls on the historic Wyoming dirt in Cheyenne, strapping in for their shot to make the buzzer and gain crucial world points,” CFD officials said in an announcement, earlier this year. “The 10-day iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days festival features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, concerts by top name entertainers, dining, shopping, educational exhibits, Native American Indian performances, a Western Art show, U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds performance, pancake breakfasts, parades that feature antique carriages and Western pageantry.”

2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days’ Entertainment Schedule