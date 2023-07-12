Sheri Ann Otter (April 6, 1964 – July 7, 2023)

Sheri Ann Otter, 59, passed away Friday July 7, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Green River for 46 years and former resident of Redondo Beach, California, and Boise, Idaho.

Sheri was born April 6, 1964, to Ray William Hayes and Carol Bliss Hayes in Redondo Beach, California. She graduated from Green River High School in 1982. After high school, she attended cosmetology school at Hollywood Beauty School in Ogden, Utah.

After receiving her cosmetology license, she returned to Green River where she began her career. She was the owner of Aladdin’s Beauty Salon in Green River for 39 years. Throughout her career she gained many clients who became lifelong friends. Her salon was a place the community could go to feel loved, enjoy laughter, and leave with a confidence boost.

She married the love of her life, Alvin Otter Jr. on November 14, 1986, in Green River, Wyoming. Alvin’s two children, Tiffany and Eric became her bonus children. Sheri and Alvin went on to have two children together, Cameron and Cassidy. They shared a beautiful life together for 36 years.

Sheri loved to laugh and enjoy life. Her family was her whole world. She loved her grand babies and would spend as much time with them as possible. Her favorite hobbies included traveling to the beach, camping in the mountains and spending time with her family and friends. She loved shopping and could always use another pair of shoes. She enjoyed gambling from time to time and was the luckiest person on the penny slots. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years Alvin Otter Jr. of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Carol Hayes of Gooding, Idaho; her children, Cameron Otter and wife Steph of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Cassidy Otter of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Eric Otter and wife Brandie of Johnsonville, New York, Tiffany Ballard and husband David of Victoria, Texas; one sister, Polly Davis of Gooding, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Raiden, Brett, Madelyn, Zayden, Blakelyn, Graham, and Piper; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray William Hayes; brother, Bradford Ray Hayes; father-in-law, Alvin Otter Senior; paternal grandparents Bill and Velma Hayes and maternal grandparents Myron and Margaret Bliss.

A celebration of life will be conducted on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests the consideration of donations to organizations Sheri felt strongly about, The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

