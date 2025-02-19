Sheri Hager Anderson (September 22, 1955 – February 16, 2025)

Sheri Hager Anderson, 69, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, February 16, 2025, at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. She was a 42-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and a former resident of Oregon.

She was born September 22, 1955 in Coos Bay, Oregon; the daughter of Clark Hager Sr. and Sharon Thompson Fawbush.

Sheri attended schools in Oregon.

Sheri married the love of her life Bill Anderson November 25, 2005 in Beaver, Utah.

She worked for BJ Coil Tech for five years as a secretary.

Sheri enjoyed fishing; hunting; cooking for family; online shopping and gardening. Her family was her pride and joy and she enjoyed every moment with them.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Anderson of Rock Springs; three sons, Ron Chrisman and wife Renae of Rock Springs, Brad Chrisman and wife Angie of Rock Springs, and Rusty Anderson of Grant, New Mexico; two daughters, Mindi Best and husband Andy of Delta, Utah, and Misty Sargent and husband Damien St. George, Utah; one brother, Clark Hager Jr. and wife Becky of Rock Springs; five sisters, Debbie Guilinger and husband Mike of Olathe, Kansas, Lori Ring of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Dawn Garvin and companion Clint Burger of Show Low, Arizona, and Diana Majko of Rock Springs; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clark Hager Sr., mother, Sharon Fawbush and husband Don; father and mother-in-law, Don and Genene Anderson; one sister, Christi Fawbush; and one brother-in-law, Walter Majko.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in her memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Sheri will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her, but her spirit will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.