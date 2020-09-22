Sheridan Man Dies after Striking a Deer with His Truck

SHERIDAN — A 41-year-old Sheridan man died after the truck he was driving collided with a deer, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

On September 21 at around 6:22 am, WHP troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover around milepost 3 on US 14 east of Sheridan, Wyoming.

According to WHP, a 1991 Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound on US 14 when the driver of the vehicle encountered a deer in the roadway. The Ford collided with the deer before the driver steered to the left, causing the vehicle to exit the road and overturn.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 41-year-old Sheridan, Wyoming, resident Jeremy H. Anderson. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

This is the 94th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 118 in 2019, 81 in 2018, and 109 in 2017 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

